Lewandowski reacted to the proposal from Saudi Arabia

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Barcelona forward and Saudi Arabia national team player Robert Lewandowski has stated that he is not interested in the possibility of moving to one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia.

"I am not thinking about the offer from Saudi Arabia. I have other priorities. I see what is happening there, but it does not concern me," the forward is quoted as saying.

In the current season, 34-year-old Lewandowski has played 46 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.