Leverkusen Blocks Echeverri From Joining Argentina for U20 World Cup

According to TyC Sports, Argentina’s U20 team led by Diego Placente faces a major setback ahead of the World Cup in Chile. Bayer Leverkusen has made it clear that Claudio Echeverri will not be released, a stance supported by Manchester City, which owns his rights.

“We are going to need the player. He stays. That is our opinion and also City’s,” said Simon Rolfes, sporting director of the German team, who have lost another Argentine player, Exequiel Palacios, to long-term injury. The statement hit Argentina’s coaching staff hard, as they were counting on Echeverri as a key figure in the tournament.

Despite the obstacle, the federation remains hopeful of reaching an agreement. Negotiations continue for Julio Soler, with Bournemouth expected to release him, while talks with Genoa are ongoing to secure permission for Valentín Carboni.

Some cases, however, appear closed. Real Madrid ruled out releasing Franco Mastantuono. “If it depends on us, he stays with us,” said coach Xabi Alonso. Borussia Dortmund also decided against allowing Aaron Anselmino, while Benfica will keep Gianluca Prestianni.

The uncertainty complicates Argentina’s squad planning, leaving Placente waiting for last-minute breakthroughs before finalizing his list.