Palacios Faces Long Layoff After Severe Injury

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Infobae, Exequiel Palacios has suffered a serious setback that will keep him out of action until early 2026, a heavy blow for both Bayer Leverkusen and Argentina. The German club confirmed in an official medical statement that the 26-year-old midfielder sustained a muscle and tendon rupture in his right adductor during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt and will undergo surgery next week.

“Muscle and tendon injury: Bayer 04 will have to do without Exequiel Palacios for a long period. The Argentine world champion suffered a muscle and tendon injury in the right adductor area during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, which will force him to undergo surgery early next week. It is estimated that Palacios will be sidelined until the beginning of next year,” the statement read.
The concern began in the opening minutes when Palacios went down after a challenge with Can Uzun. Minutes later, under pressure from Oscar Höjlund, he showed further discomfort. By the 13th minute, he was forced off for Aleix García. Leverkusen still sealed a 3-1 win, but the midfielder’s injury overshadowed the result.

The game also marked the debut of former Boca Juniors player Equi Fernández, who was sent off with a second yellow card, and Kasper Hjulmand’s first match in charge after Erik ten Hag’s departure. With red cards and stoppages shaping the contest, Palacios’s injury became the defining story.

The outlook also troubles Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who will be without Palacios for the October friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, as well as November’s fixtures against Angola and another opponent yet to be confirmed. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Argentina has lost a vital midfield piece just as he was establishing himself after the triumph in Qatar.

