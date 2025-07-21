Let's go! FIFA kicks off preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup

There is also emerging information about potential hosts for the tournament.

Details: Today, news surfaced that FIFA has already begun preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup, which is set to feature 32 participating teams.

It is also reported that, on an unofficial level, a decision has been made for Qatar to host the 2029 edition of the club tournament, with official confirmation now considered only a matter of time.

It is known that some clubs, including Real Madrid, have expressed a desire for the tournament to be held every two years. However, FIFA has dismissed this idea, citing the enormous costs associated with the event, which could financially jeopardize the organization if staged too frequently.

Previously, FIFA president Giovanni Infantino called the last tournament the most successful in history and stated he was incredibly proud of the organizational standards and the festive atmosphere that fans experienced during the 2025 Club World Cup.

