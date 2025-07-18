And more reforms! Changes are coming to VAR operations

This will make referees’ jobs easier.

Details: According to The Times, FIFA is in full swing preparing for the upcoming World Cup, and discussions are underway regarding changes to the VAR system—specifically, allowing video review intervention in situations involving corners, second yellow cards, and retaken penalty kicks.

The source claims that these changes currently enjoy broad support within FIFA’s inner circles, as they believe the proposed amendments will significantly simplify referees’ work, minimizing controversies and erroneous decisions.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has already begun preparatory steps to implement these innovations at the highest level.

It’s also important to understand that rule changes require proposals to be presented at IFAB’s annual business meeting in November, followed by a vote at the General Assembly in March. This means the new measures are essentially being tailored for the 2026 World Cup.

Recall: Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala have become the cover stars of EA Sports FC 26