Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala become the faces of EA Sports FC 26 cover

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stars Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala have been named as the cover athletes for EA Sports FC 26, set for release this autumn. The official EA SPORTS FC Instagram account broke the news earlier today.

“When I found out I'd be on the cover of FC, it was such a crazy feeling. I thought, how could I tell my little brother? He's a big fan of the game, so this will be a nice surprise for him. It's something I always wanted growing up and it's such a big part of football culture,” Musiala revealed.

The Club is Yours in #FC26, launching September 26.

The new installment of the franchise will be released worldwide on September 26. Developers are promising a revamped gameplay experience, including a brand-new dimension in Manager Career mode called Manager Live, new live events, and tournament modes for Ultimate Team.