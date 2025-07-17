Lamine Yamal comments on scandal surrounding his 18th birthday party

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal recently celebrated his 18th birthday and immediately found himself embroiled in controversy over what took place during his party. The Spaniard faced criticism for inviting performers with dwarfism to the event.

Advocacy groups defending the rights of people with disabilities spoke out in support of the invited workers, arguing that Yamal’s actions violated Spanish laws protecting human dignity.

Lamine Yamal to be investigated over dwarfism row https://t.co/xXURqkDeyt — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 15, 2025

During the ceremony marking his contract extension with Barcelona, Lamine addressed the situation publicly for the first time, though he did not speak directly about the issue.

A Spanish disability group has threatened legal action after people with dwarfism were reportedly hired as entertainers for Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday. pic.twitter.com/A3LCfcKGmM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 16, 2025