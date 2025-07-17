Lamine Yamal comments on scandal surrounding his 18th birthday party
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal recently celebrated his 18th birthday and immediately found himself embroiled in controversy over what took place during his party. The Spaniard faced criticism for inviting performers with dwarfism to the event.
Advocacy groups defending the rights of people with disabilities spoke out in support of the invited workers, arguing that Yamal’s actions violated Spanish laws protecting human dignity.
During the ceremony marking his contract extension with Barcelona, Lamine addressed the situation publicly for the first time, though he did not speak directly about the issue.
“Honestly, I don’t care about criticism or praise unless it comes from my family, friends, or those close to me. What matters is that I enjoy playing. I work for Barcelona, I play for Barcelona, but off the pitch, I just enjoy life,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Yamal as saying.