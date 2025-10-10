ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lesotho Coach Unfazed Ahead of Super Eagles Showdown

Lesotho Coach Unfazed Ahead of Super Eagles Showdown

Leslie Notši eyes upset against Nigeria, banking on a full-strength squad and past success
Football news Today, 11:09
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Lesotho Coach Unfazed Ahead of Super Eagles Showdown CAF Online

Lesotho's head coach, Leslie Notši, has made a bold statement ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. With a place in the global tournament at stake in CAF Qualification Group C, Nigeria, Benin, and South Africa are all vying for the single qualifying spot. While Lesotho’s hopes of advancing are mathematically slim—currently fifth in the group with nine points from eight games—Notši insists his team is ready for the challenge.

The encounter is set to take place today at the Peter Makoba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa. Notši boasted that his squad is at full strength and has "nothing to fear" against their highly-rated opponents.

Speaking at his pre-match conference, the 61-year-old acknowledged the toughness of facing the Super Eagles: “Fortunately, we don’t have any serious injuries that we can worry about coming into this fixture. So, Its a clean bill of health for us. A fixture that we are expecting a tough match playing one of the best in the continent. A team that consists some of the best players on our continent playing in the best leagues in Europe.”

Despite the formidable opposition, Notši is focused on frustrating Nigeria, referencing their 1-1 draw in November 2023. “We are approaching this match knowing it’s not going to be easy, but the self belief that we have had before, in our previous encounter… We believe, we have an opportunity to continue where we left off in our last match in November 2023,” he stated. He concluded that this hope has been "truly... given us hope to redeem ourselves in the last two fixtures we played… that we can secure points that we believe can put Lesotho at a better stage.” The Super Eagles have previously won two of their three matches against the Crocodiles in the past six years.

Related teams and leagues
Lesotho Lesotho Schedule Lesotho News
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Game News
Arokodare Earns Full Debut as Super Eagles Face Lesotho Football news Today, 11:40 Arokodare Earns Full Debut as Super Eagles Face Lesotho
Related Tournament News
CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news Today, 11:00 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
2026 World Cup: Which African Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Football news Today, 08:21 2026 World Cup: Which African Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?
Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years Football news Today, 05:44 Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years
Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star eight months Football news Today, 05:12 Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star after eight months
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025 Football news 08 oct 2025, 15:03 Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores