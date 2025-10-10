Arokodare Earns Full Debut as Super Eagles Face Lesotho

ES ES FR FR
Coach Chelle Unveils Strong Lineup for World Cup Qualifier Kickoff
Football news Today, 11:40
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his starting XI for the opening 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening.

Chippa United's Stanley Nwabali starts in goal, aiming for his tenth international clean sheet, shielded by a back four of Benjamin Fredrick, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, and Bruno Onyemaechi.

In midfield, the coach selected Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, filling the gap left by the injured Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika.

The forward line features Tolu Arokodare, who makes his full debut after six prior substitute appearances, alongside Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Victor Osimhen.

On the bench are players like Semi Ajayi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Terem Moffi. Akor Adams, too, is among the substitutes. The game kicks off at 1700 hours Nigerian time.

Starting XI: Nwabali, Fredrick, Bassey, Troost-Ekong, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Arokodare, Lookman, Moses Simon, Osimhen.

