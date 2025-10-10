Eagles Edge Lesotho in Gritty World Cup Qualifier

Troost-Ekong Penalty, Adams Debut Goal Secure 2-1 Away Win

Nigeria battled to a 2-1 win over Lesotho in their 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers Group C encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday.

After a goalless first half, the Super Eagles broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when captain William Troost-Ekong calmly converted a penalty to give Nigeria the lead. The visitors maintained control and extended their advantage in the 80th minute as debutant Akor Adams found the net to mark his first senior appearance with a goal.

Lesotho, however, refused to surrender easily. Hlompho Kalake struck in the 83rd minute to narrow the deficit, setting up a tense finale. Despite the late pressure, Nigeria held firm to claim all three points.