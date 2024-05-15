Leicester coach could quit despite returning to the Premier League

Leicester were not out of the Premier League for long and after a season in the Championship, the Foxes returned to the English top flight. Among other things, thanks to their coach Enzo Maresca, who has attracted interest from the top league.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, the 44-year-old Italian has attracted attention from Sevilla, where, incidentally, he has already worked. From December 2017 to April 2018, he was Vincenzo Montella's assistant, and from April to June 2018 he was on the coaching staff of Joaquin Caparros.

Admittedly, Maresca himself has no intention of leaving Leicester, as the opportunity to run the Premier League on his own beckons him immensely. He previously worked in the Premier League, being Manuel Pellegrini's assistant at West Ham from July 2018 to December 2019, and in the season 2022/2023 he worked in the coaching staff of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

We will remind, earlier it was reported about the intentions of the main leader of Leicester Jamie Vardy to extend his contract with the club.