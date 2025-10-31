ES ES FR FR
Legendary Pedro announces departure from Lazio

The experienced Spaniard wants to help the team one last time.
Football news Today, 02:45
Pedro Rodriguez of SS Lazio in action during the friendly match Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

All things come to an end.

Details: 38-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedro has announced he will leave Lazio at the end of this season and will not sign a new contract with the Roman club.

Pedro stated his desire to help the team secure European football before bringing his Lazio chapter to a close:

"I want Lazio to qualify for Europe, and then it will be time to leave," Pedro said.

Pedro joined Lazio from their fierce city rivals, Roma, in 2021 as a free agent. The Spaniard has made 185 appearances for Lazio, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

Throughout his career, Pedro has played for clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Roma, and Lazio.

His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026, and his transfer value is estimated at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Lazio could land Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne

