RU RU NG NG
Main News Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team

Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team

Football news Today, 15:52
Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team Photo: Jordi Alba's Instagram/Author unknown

Legendary Spanish defender Jordi Alba has decided to retire from the Spanish national team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the player informed the decision to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) a few weeks ago.

The 34-year-old Alba represented the Spanish national team since 2011. He played a total of 93 matches for the Spanish national team in all tournaments, scored 10 goals, provided 22 assists, and received nine yellow cards. As a part of the Spanish national team, Alba became the European champion in 2012 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.

Recall that during the summer transfer window, Alba left "Barcelona" and joined "Inter Miami" as a free agent. He played six matches for the American club, scored one goal, and provided two assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024, and includes an option for extending the contract for one more year. Earlier in his career, he also played for clubs like "Cornellà," "Valencia," and "Gimnàstic."

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Spain Inter Miami CF LaLiga Spain MLS USA
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Today, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:13 Galatasaray, Braga and Young Boys advance to Champions League Football news Today, 16:40 Joao Felix is ready to move to the club from Saudi Arabia, but on one condition Football news Today, 16:10 Bayern close to signing experienced Tottenham defender Football news Today, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Today, 15:52 Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team Football news Today, 15:20 Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team Football news Today, 14:50 Fulham announces signing of Belgian defender Football news Today, 14:20 Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder Football news Today, 13:51 Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match Football news Today, 13:24 Manchester United may buy leader Tottenham Hotspur
Sport Predictions
Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023