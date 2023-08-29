Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team

Legendary Spanish defender Jordi Alba has decided to retire from the Spanish national team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the player informed the decision to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) a few weeks ago.

The 34-year-old Alba represented the Spanish national team since 2011. He played a total of 93 matches for the Spanish national team in all tournaments, scored 10 goals, provided 22 assists, and received nine yellow cards. As a part of the Spanish national team, Alba became the European champion in 2012 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.

Recall that during the summer transfer window, Alba left "Barcelona" and joined "Inter Miami" as a free agent. He played six matches for the American club, scored one goal, and provided two assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024, and includes an option for extending the contract for one more year. Earlier in his career, he also played for clubs like "Cornellà," "Valencia," and "Gimnàstic."