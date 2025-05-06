RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca

Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca

Football news Today, 16:58
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca

Ayrton Costa has been denied a U.S. visa for the second time, casting serious doubt on his participation in the Club World Cup with Boca Juniors. The reason, according to Clarín, is a pending legal case from 2018 involving an attempted robbery, in which Costa, his brother, and another individual were implicated. Though he avoided a formal conviction by agreeing to a probation deal, the process is still considered active under U.S. immigration standards.

The defender had previously been denied a visa while with Independiente for a preseason trip. After joining Boca and setting his sights on the international tournament in the U.S., he reapplied—only to be rejected again. As Clarín explained, the probation he secured in late 2023 allows for the eventual clearing of his record if certain conditions are met, but U.S. authorities do not view the case as closed until the full term is completed.

There have been similar cases: Luciano Cabral was unable to join Chile’s Copa América squad due to a past conviction. Even Diego Maradona faced visa issues ahead of the 1994 World Cup. However, with current U.S. immigration policies being notably stricter, Costa’s situation appears more complicated. Boca might apply for a temporary work permit, but even FIFA cannot ensure his entry into the country.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors
Popular news
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Today, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:53 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Racing Club
1
33’
Carabobo FC 0 - 1 Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
0
Botafogo RJ
1
32’
Alianza Lima 0 - 0 Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
0
Sao Paulo
0
33’
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo 07 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:15 Brian Fernández Signs With Talleres as He Aims for Another Comeback in Argentina Football news Today, 18:12 Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three? Football news Today, 18:07 Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Can Ikorodu City hold on to fourth place? Football news Today, 18:01 Yann Sommer is the player of the day in the UEFA Champions League according to Dailysports Football news Today, 17:50 San Lorenzo Sanctioned by AFA After Explosive Incident Against Rosario Central Football news Today, 17:39 UEFA Champions League Final 2025: Venue, date and potential participants Football news Today, 17:25 Echeverri Reflects on Guardiola’s Style and Adjusting to Life at Manchester City Football news Today, 17:07 Raphinha matches Ronaldo's single-season Champions League goal involvement record Football news Today, 17:00 River Boosted by Defensive Reinforcements Ahead of Libertadores Clash in Guayaquil Football news Today, 16:58 Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Football Today Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Football Today Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Football Today San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Tennis 07 may 2025 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Football 07 may 2025 Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football 07 may 2025 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores