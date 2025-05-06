Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca

Ayrton Costa has been denied a U.S. visa for the second time, casting serious doubt on his participation in the Club World Cup with Boca Juniors. The reason, according to Clarín, is a pending legal case from 2018 involving an attempted robbery, in which Costa, his brother, and another individual were implicated. Though he avoided a formal conviction by agreeing to a probation deal, the process is still considered active under U.S. immigration standards.

The defender had previously been denied a visa while with Independiente for a preseason trip. After joining Boca and setting his sights on the international tournament in the U.S., he reapplied—only to be rejected again. As Clarín explained, the probation he secured in late 2023 allows for the eventual clearing of his record if certain conditions are met, but U.S. authorities do not view the case as closed until the full term is completed.

There have been similar cases: Luciano Cabral was unable to join Chile’s Copa América squad due to a past conviction. Even Diego Maradona faced visa issues ahead of the 1994 World Cup. However, with current U.S. immigration policies being notably stricter, Costa’s situation appears more complicated. Boca might apply for a temporary work permit, but even FIFA cannot ensure his entry into the country.