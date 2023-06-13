Lawyer tried to get Dani Alves out of jail

The lawyer Dani Alves again tried to save his client from jail, but his attempt failed.

According to a report in the Spanish edition of Marca, the defender of the Brazilian tried to convince the judges that the footballer is not going to flee the country and can wait for the decision of the court in freedom.

Unfortunately for the player, the argument did not work.

Thus, Dani Alves will continue to be in prison, even if in the future the court decides there is no need to detain him.

Recall that the Brazilian remains in prison for more than four months. He is suspected of rape.