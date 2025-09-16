Lautaro Martínez may miss Champions League match. The reason has been revealed

Back pain puts Lautaro Martínez's appearance in doubt

In the opening round of the Champions League, Inter host Ajax, but team captain Lautaro Martínez might miss the game due to an injury.

Details: According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, during the pre-match training session in Appiano Gentile, the Argentine forward skipped work with the main group because of back pain and limited himself to gym exercises. Despite this, he traveled with the team to Amsterdam, but his participation in tomorrow's clash remains in doubt.

Inter's head coach Cristian Chivu will make the final decision on the line-up before the match and announce it in the evening. If Lautaro is absent, it opens up an opportunity for other players to make their Champions League debut alongside Thuram.

Besides Martínez, defender Matteo Darmian also stayed behind and did not travel to Amsterdam due to lower back pain. His absence highlights Inter's squad challenges ahead of the Champions League kick-off.

Last season, Lautaro was a key figure for Inter in the Champions League, netting 9 goals in 14 matches.

