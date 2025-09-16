RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lautaro Martínez may miss Champions League match. The reason has been revealed

Lautaro Martínez may miss Champions League match. The reason has been revealed

Back pain puts Lautaro Martínez's appearance in doubt
Football news Today, 11:32
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Lautaro Martínez may miss Champions League match. The reason has been revealed https://x.com/Inter/status/1918327120369176921

In the opening round of the Champions League, Inter host Ajax, but team captain Lautaro Martínez might miss the game due to an injury.

Details: According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, during the pre-match training session in Appiano Gentile, the Argentine forward skipped work with the main group because of back pain and limited himself to gym exercises. Despite this, he traveled with the team to Amsterdam, but his participation in tomorrow's clash remains in doubt.

Inter's head coach Cristian Chivu will make the final decision on the line-up before the match and announce it in the evening. If Lautaro is absent, it opens up an opportunity for other players to make their Champions League debut alongside Thuram.

Besides Martínez, defender Matteo Darmian also stayed behind and did not travel to Amsterdam due to lower back pain. His absence highlights Inter's squad challenges ahead of the Champions League kick-off.

Last season, Lautaro was a key figure for Inter in the Champions League, netting 9 goals in 14 matches.

Reminder: Manchester City are planning to sign Denzel Dumfries.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Related Team News
San Siro Football news Today, 10:10 Milan and Inter reach agreement with city hall on San Siro purchase
Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash Football news 13 sep 2025, 15:56 Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash
Denzel Dumfries Transfer news 13 sep 2025, 05:43 Squad reinforcement. Manchester City to pursue Denzel Dumfries signing
“It was historic.” Cesar reveals who made the difference in Inter's last Champions League triumph Football news 11 sep 2025, 10:28 “It was historic.” Cesar reveals who made the difference in Inter's last Champions League triumph
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores