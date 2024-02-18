They became champions in the last second of the previous season. Tuchel commented on Bayern's chance

Bayern Munich's head coach Thomas Tuchel commented on his team's painful defeat against Bochum (2:3) in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

The Munich-based team has now lost three matches in a row across all competitions, a feat not seen since 2015. Under Tuchel's guidance, Bayern has suffered 11 defeats in 44 matches.

"Such defeats are not fair. A lot went against us today. The loss were not like the last two defeats. We performed differently than in Leverkusen and in Rome. We had an xG value of 3.4 and we had four, five, six top-class chances. We completely dominated the game and actually went behind out of nowhere Everything that could go wrong went wrong today. But we must pay respect to the opponent today. Bundesliga champion FC Bayern? Right now, it's not so realistic. But last season, we also hoped until the last second and it worked out.“ Tuchel said.

Following two consecutive setbacks in the league, Bayern now trails Bayer by eight points. There are 12 rounds remaining in the Bundesliga season.