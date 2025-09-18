RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Laporta expresses solidarity with Flick over Yamal injury issue

Laporta expresses solidarity with Flick over Yamal injury issue

He reaffirmed the club's position.
Football news Today, 09:59
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal. Getty Images

Barcelona was deeply dissatisfied that winger Lamine Yamal played for the Spanish national team while injured, placing all the blame on the national side. The Blaugrana's head coach, Hansi Flick, publicly criticized the situation, and club president Joan Laporta was asked about Flick's comments.

Details: Before a dinner with the Newcastle delegation, Laporta offered a brief but unequivocal statement: "He is absolutely right." Meanwhile, club vice-president Rafa Yuste was more verbose but chose to avoid strong remarks, saying: "Deco is handling this matter, I have nothing to add. I wish Lamine a speedy recovery."

Reminder: Earlier, Flick expressed outrage that Yamal played for Spain on painkillers while carrying an injury. For their part, the 'La Roja' camp stated that the winger played by his own choice and was not forced to play through pain.

