Laporta comments on Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday party

Recently, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal turned 18 and threw an impressive birthday party. Now, the club president has spoken out about the event.

Details: In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta admitted he regretted not attending the celebration. According to him, it was a beautiful and unconventional party where everyone had a great time and looked exceptionally elegant.

Quote: "In my opinion, he threw a party for his 18th birthday, and I'm sorry I didn't go. It was an unconventional celebration, everyone had a wonderful time and dressed very elegantly. The reason? They turned 18. They chose this day, and there’s something amusing about it—he spent it with friends, people from show business and the modern world: YouTubers, influencers, TikTokers, singers. In this sense, I’m glad he organized a great party.

Everything took place in a private setting, and afterwards he came to training and works harder than anyone else. In that regard, there are no complaints about him. On the contrary—I congratulate him and am happy they enjoyed themselves at the party," said the Barcelona president.

Incidentally, the association for people with achondroplasia and other skeletal dysplasias was considering legal action against Lamine Yamal for inviting people with dwarfism to perform at his celebration.

Reminder: The party was held in complete privacy—phones, cameras, and any prohibited substances were strictly forbidden.