Lamine Yamal shares personal photos from Barcelona training

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal continues his preparation for the crucial upcoming match — the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. The footballer shared several personal photos from the club's training session in his Instagram story.

Lamine reposted an Instagram story from Ansu Fati, with whom he can be seen in the photos. Alejandro Balde also appears in them. The boys pose for photographers, and Balde, in one of the shots, displays the gesture with the number 304, famously associated with Yamal.

The photos also showcase Lamine's new boots, the F50 Messi ‘La Vida Tropical’, which were recently released by Adidas. Yamal is among the top ten sporting talents who have been given the opportunity to wear these boots alongside Lionel Messi.

Let's not forget that tomorrow, April 26, the Copa del Rey final will take place, where Barcelona will face Real Madrid. It's worth noting that for the Madrid team, this may be the only chance to win a trophy this season. Although they continue to battle with Barcelona for the championship title, their chances for it remain much lower than the possibility of victory in this one-off match.