Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's crushing victory over Como in friendly match

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is in outstanding form, putting on a brilliant display. The youngster shone in the friendly against Como and later shared his reaction on Instagram.

Yamal posted photos from the match, keeping his caption short and punchy with just one word: “prrrra.” It seems the forward expressed his sheer satisfaction with both his performance and the team's emphatic result.

Notably, the Catalans won the game convincingly, 5-0, with four goals scored before halftime. Yamal bagged another brace in this encounter, once again showcasing his top form.

The young Spanish winger is living his football dream, enjoying every moment on the pitch—both in matches and during training. Barcelona's official Instagram account even shared a video from a recent training session, where Yamal dazzled in a scrimmage, dribbling past opponents before grinning at the camera and calling himself “Unstoppable.”

As a reminder, the Catalans' first official match of the new season will be against Mallorca on August 16.