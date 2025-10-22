Lamine Yamal Introduces His Girlfriend to Hansi Flick and Brings Her to the Barcelona Bench

The couple isn’t hiding from the media.

Barcelona cruised past Olympiacos with a 6–1 victory in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and after the match, Yamal found time for his girlfriend.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Spanish winger brought his girlfriend, Nicki Nicole, to the Barcelona bench. The two posed for photos, and Yamal even introduced her to head coach Hansi Flick. The couple is not hiding their relationship and openly shows their affection in public.

Lamine Yamal once again etched his name into Champions League history, becoming the second youngest player to convert a penalty. He achieved this feat in the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, scoring Barcelona’s third goal of the match.

Reminder: In the third-round Champions League clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona achieved a rare and historic milestone.