La Liga match Valencia - Real Oviedo under threat of cancellation. What happened?

There is a backup plan.

Torrential rains that have battered Spain’s eastern coast are unfortunately on the verge of leaving their mark on the football scene, putting one of the league fixtures at serious risk.

Details: Since last night in Valencia, where the home side is scheduled to face Real Oviedo at 21:00 CET today, relentless rain has been pouring down, intensifying by midday and accompanied by thunder. As a result, the Bats’ fan shop has already been closed, and the club is formally requesting that the match be postponed.

According to Marca, a meeting between representatives of Valencia and La Liga was supposed to take place, where a final decision on the match would be made. The club’s stance is to reschedule the game for Tuesday.

