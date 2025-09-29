Official: Valencia vs Real Oviedo match postponed

Rain has forced a change of plans.

Earlier, we reported that the La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Oviedo was at risk of cancellation. Now, the relevant authorities have made their decision regarding this fixture.

Details: Valencia’s press office has announced that, due to adverse weather conditions, the match has been postponed from today, September 29, to tomorrow. The opening whistle at Mestalla will sound at 20:00 Central European Time.

Given the situation, Valencia halted all operations at their Paterna training base on Monday: all Academy and women’s team training sessions were called off, and the official club stores have been closed as well.

Reminder: The decision comes amid a red weather alert issued due to the risk of torrential rain and flooding in the Valencia province. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have been hitting Valencia since the early hours.