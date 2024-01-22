La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road

Atlético Madrid traveled to Granada for the final match of the 21st round in La Liga.

In the first half, neither team managed to create any scoring opportunities, with both sides displaying a closely contested game. The breakthrough came in the second half. In the 55th minute, Álvaro Morata, assisted by Griezmann, opened the scoring. However, seven minutes later, Saúl doubled the lead, but after VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Overall, in the second half, Atlético controlled the course of the match and secured a narrow 1-0 victory. The "Mattress Makers" climb to the fourth position in La Liga, accumulating 41 points.

La Liga. 21st Round

Granada - Atlético - 0:1

Goals: 0:1 - 55 Morata