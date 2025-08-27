LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders Battle for Spot in Leagues Cup Final

The Dignity Health Sports Park will host one of the most compelling matches of the 2025 Leagues Cup when LA Galaxy face the Seattle Sounders in Wednesday’s semifinal, according to the tournament’s official website. It will mark the 54th meeting between the two clubs, with Seattle holding the edge in the all-time series (21 wins, 18 losses, 14 draws).

For the Galaxy, the Leagues Cup has become the main focus. Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 19 MLS points, the tournament has provided a welcome chance to reclaim relevance. Their 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Pachuca —with goals from Marco Reus and an own goal by Daniel Aceves— was framed as redemption. Head coach Greg Vanney stressed the importance of resting key players, while Joseph Paintsil, the tournament’s leader in shots, and Reus continue to headline the attack.

Seattle arrives with momentum, fourth in the West on 44 points and just one loss in their last 13 matches. Their quarterfinal against Puebla ended scoreless before goalkeeper Andrew Thomas secured the win in penalties. Despite missing top scorer Danny Musovski due to suspension, the Sounders have been the most creative side in the tournament, leading in assists and tallying ten goals. Obed Vargas has played every minute of the competition, symbolizing their balance and depth.

Beyond a place in the final, the stakes are high. As noted on the Sounders’ official site, a semifinal victory guarantees qualification to the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup —and another chance to reach the FIFA Club World Cup. Seattle already made history in 2022 as the first MLS club to win continental silverware, and now seeks to become the first to do so twice. Winning Leagues Cup would also fill the only gap in their trophy case.

For LA Galaxy, this run has been framed as a revenge tour. The View from Avalon pointed to painful past eliminations, including the 2007 SuperLiga loss to Pachuca and a 4-0 defeat to Seattle last year. Now, with Marco Reus, Riqui Puig and Paintsil in form, the six-time MLS Cup winners aim to change the narrative and reach their first Leagues Cup final.

The winner will face either Inter Miami or Orlando City in Sunday’s championship. If the Sounders advance, they will host the final thanks to their MLS standing. For the Galaxy, it is a chance to transform a disastrous domestic campaign —one that began with a 16-match winless streak— into a story of continental redemption.