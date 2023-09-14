RU RU NG NG
Kyle Walker extended his contract with Manchester City

Kyle Walker extended his contract with Manchester City

Football news Today, 13:23
Kyle Walker extended his contract with Manchester City Photo: https://twitter.com/ManCity

Manchester City has extended the contract of winger Kyle Walker, the club's website reported.

The current contract of the 33-year-old right-back was due to expire at the end of the season. According to the new agreement, the contract runs until 2026. Walker joined Manchester City in 2017 from Tottenham.

The football player himself said that he is very happy to stay in the team. He enjoyed and continues to enjoy his time at Manchester City. Walker said he has great coaches, teammates and fans. He feels supported at every level.

Walker played 260 matches for Man City, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Walker made 78 appearances for England and helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the 2020 European Championship. Everyone at Manchester City is delighted with the news and wishes Kyle all the best for the seasons ahead.

