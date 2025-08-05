Knee Injury Puts Nacional Striker Asprilla at Risk of Missing Copa Libertadores

According to Antena 2, Atlético Nacional may face the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores without one of their attacking weapons. Dairon Asprilla has suffered a right knee contusion, casting serious doubt over his availability for the first-leg match against São Paulo. The Colombian side, currently under pressure after a shaky start in the domestic league, now faces an added blow.

Club president Sebastián Arango confirmed that Asprilla had not been called up recently due to the injury. Medical tests will determine the severity and recovery timeline, but the outlook is worrying as the crucial Libertadores clash looms.

Asprilla’s absence would compound the team's injury woes, with Andy Batioja and Juan José Rosa also undergoing treatment. All three were expected to be part of coach Javier Gandolfi’s rotation for the demanding second half of the season, which includes the Copa Libertadores, Liga BetPlay, and Copa BetPlay.

After finishing second in Group F, Atlético Nacional reached the Libertadores Round of 16 and is under pressure to contend for the title. But with key players sidelined and an inconsistent domestic run, the road ahead looks increasingly difficult.