Klopp pointed out a big problem with the championship of Saudi Arabia

Klopp pointed out a big problem with the championship of Saudi Arabia

Today, 04:00
Klopp pointed out a big problem with the championship of Saudi Arabia Photo: Liverpool Twitter

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has drawn attention to an interesting situation related to the transfer window in the Saudi Arabian championship.

The thing is that the transfer window in this country closes on September 20, and the period for processing transfers in Europe is September 1.

Thus, the German specialist says, in the event of the transfer of players after September 1 to clubs from Saudi Arabia, European teams will not have the opportunity to find a replacement for them.

“The most incomprehensible thing for me is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia will be open for another three weeks. This is indeed a problem for Europe. UEFA and FIFA must find a solution, ”Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

It should be noted that this year Saudi Arabian clubs are very active in the transfer market and have already signed many world-famous players.

Liverpool will play their first match of the new season on 13 August. The Reds will face Chelsea. The meeting will take place in London at Stamford Bridge.

