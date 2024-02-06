Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season

In January, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, stunned the football world by announcing his intention to depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

The German explained, "The fact is, I am running out of energy. I love everything about this club. But I know I won't be able to do this job again and again."

However, the coach is willing to cancel his planned sabbatical and return to coaching next season if one of Europe's giants expresses interest in his services.

According to renowned Spanish sports journalist Gerard Romero, there is only one club Klopp is ready to lead as soon as next season – Barcelona.

The Catalan club is currently in search of a successor for Xavi, who has also announced his departure from Barcelona at the end of the current season.

Earlier reports in the media suggested that Barcelona's leadership dreams of inviting Klopp to the position of head coach.