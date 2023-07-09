Klopp asks Liverpool to buy 19-year-old talent

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg's tweet, Liverpool has started negotiations for the transfer of Southampton and Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The source states that Southampton wants to receive no less than 58 million euros for the player, although Liverpool has not made a specific offer yet. The club's manager, Jurgen Klopp, personally insists on the purchase of the 19-year-old midfielder.

Lavia has been playing for Southampton since 2022, having joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of that year for a transfer fee of 12.3 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for Southampton in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Lavia has been representing the Belgium national team since 2023. He made his debut for the Belgian national team in a friendly match against Germany, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Belgium.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the English Premier League, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League.