Kick-off of the Benin vs Lesotho match delayed. What's the issue?

Football news Today, 15:14
Miguel Solomons
Kick-off of the Benin vs Lesotho match delayed. What’s the issue? Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FebefootOfficiel/

On Tuesday, September 9, the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Benin and Lesotho was scheduled to take place, but the start of the game has been postponed.

Details: It was reported that the stadium hosting the match encountered lighting problems. As a result, organizers delayed kick-off until the issue is resolved.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that the South African national team stand on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup in 16 years. As the qualifiers near their conclusion, much depends on Bafana Bafana — and here are the scenarios that would allow them to book their ticket to North America.

