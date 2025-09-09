Kick-off of the Benin vs Lesotho match delayed. What’s the issue?

Kick-off postponed.

On Tuesday, September 9, the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Benin and Lesotho was scheduled to take place, but the start of the game has been postponed.

Details: It was reported that the stadium hosting the match encountered lighting problems. As a result, organizers delayed kick-off until the issue is resolved.

