Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs host Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium

Coach Khalil Ben Youssef's Kaizer Chiefs are in search of three points against Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 19:30.

Amakhosi's early results in the league have put them in fourth position on the log, six points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and crucially, two games in hand.

In the last seven games in all competitions, Chiefs have only won once, and it was on penalties against Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We haven’t been getting positive results but we are motivating each other every day and we compete at training to keep the spirits high because we need to win to compete,” Mayo told journalists.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#BetwayPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele FC

👕First Team

🗓️Wednesday 22 October 2025

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞19h30

📺SuperSport 202

🎟R60, Open Tickets: https://t.co/NRVgSP3t0D

👨‍👨‍👦Family Zone

📢Please come early!#Amakhosi4Life #AlwaysHome pic.twitter.com/LifAhEyLbD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 20, 2025

“We need to encourage each other despite the incidents that have been trending for the past few days. It’s in the past and we have to focus on the game that we are about to play," the Mthatha-born attacker added.