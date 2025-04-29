Keylor Navas Returns to Costa Rica's National Team for 2025 Gold Cup After Piojo Herrera's Visit

Keylor Navas will rejoin Costa Rica’s national team for the upcoming 2025 Gold Cup, according to La Capital as cited by La República. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 6 across the United States and Canada, with Navas back between the posts for La Sele.



Despite earlier rumors suggesting he might decline the call-up, Navas accepted after a personal meeting with head coach Miguel "Piojo" Herrera. The manager traveled to Rosario to convince the Newell’s Old Boys goalkeeper, and sources around the Argentine club confirmed the meeting ended positively.



Navas' return is seen as a major boost for Costa Rica, who are placed in Group B alongside Suriname, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Their campaign kicks off on June 15 against Suriname. Although he was recently omitted from the rankings of the world's top goalkeepers, Navas will now have the chance to reinforce his legacy with the national team.