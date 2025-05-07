Keylor Navas Recommends Óscar Duarte as Newell’s Target Veteran Defender

Newell’s Old Boys are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming second half of the season, and Costa Rican center-back Óscar Duarte has emerged as a top target. Per TyC Sports, the Argentine side is waiting for Duarte to conclude his commitments with Saprissa, where a release clause would allow him to leave for free if a foreign offer arrives.

The move has been encouraged by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who joined Newell’s in the last transfer window and has become a fan favorite. Navas and Duarte share a long history with the Costa Rican national team, where Duarte earned 75 caps and played in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups—highlighted by Costa Rica’s historic run to the quarterfinals in Brazil.

Duarte, who also played for Espanyol, Levante, Club Brugge, and Al Wehda, has appeared in 22 matches this season with three goals, though a March ankle sprain briefly interrupted his campaign. Newell’s, under coach Cristian “Ogro” Fabbiani, plan to add not only a defender but also a holding midfielder, wingers, and a central striker.