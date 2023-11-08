Kepa misses the Champions League match. The reason is known

Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss the UEFA Champions League match against Braga in the fourth round.

Initially, he was supposed to start in the lineup, but during the warm-up, he suffered an injury, feeling muscle discomfort. Therefore, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was included in the starting lineup.

For Lunin, this will be his third game starting from the beginning in the current season. He has conceded one goal in two matches prior to this. If Real Madrid does not lose today, they will secure their place in the Champions League playoffs ahead of schedule.