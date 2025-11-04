Kenyan Kipchoge ends his career, but keeps going. The legendary marathoner plans to run 7 marathons on 7 continents

A new project from the legendary Kenyan

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has officially announced his retirement from professional competition at the age of 40. But the legendary Kenyan has no intention of stopping his running journey.

Details: Kipchoge has unveiled a bold new project titled “The Eliud Kipchoge World Tour,” during which he plans to run seven marathons across seven continents. The running icon is set to tackle races in Antarctica and even a 50-kilometer distance in Saudi Arabia.

“Running is the most universal sport; it brings us all together. With this project, I want to compete not just for records, but for people. I want to inspire, to share energy, and to remind everyone that there are no limits to what humans can achieve. I believe that together, we can make the world a better place,” Kipchoge declared.