Kebbi FA Confirms Completion of FIFA Mini-Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, Refutes Fund Misuse Claims

The Kebbi State Football Association (FA) has refuted allegations of fund misuse and poor execution surrounding the FIFA mini-stadium project in Birnin Kebbi.

Chairman Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan clarified that the FIFA Forward Programme-funded mini-stadium was completed more than two years ago and has since hosted numerous football competitions. The facility currently serves as the home ground for Kebbi United FC.

“There have been several insinuations that the project was not completed or was poorly executed, and that funds were misappropriated by the National Football Federation (NFF).

We are here to show the world that the mini-stadium was completed and has been in use since then,” he said.

Chika-Ladan explained that FIFA directly supervised and implemented the project, selecting Nigerian contractors and consultants through an international bidding process to ensure transparency and accountability. He added that the recent public criticism stemmed from misconceptions about the stadium’s appearance and its use in a FIFA social media banner, not from any actual evidence of wrongdoing.

“The project was valued at 1.8 million US dollars (about ₦400 million at the time), covering the construction of the playing pitch, a 250-seat pavilion, a medical clinic, dressing rooms for teams A and B, officials, perimeter fencing, landscaping, and maintenance equipment.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mr. Shehu Dikko, has already provided clarification on the project’s implementation,” he added.

The Kebbi FA reaffirmed its commitment to football development in the state and emphasized that the FIFA mini-stadium in Birnin Kebbi continues to serve as an important venue for both local and national competitions.