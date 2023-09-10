Kazakhstan defeats Northern Ireland in qualifying for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Kazakhstan held the sixth selection match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Northern Ireland traveled to Kazakhstan. For five matches, the Irish won only one victory and had three points in their assets. Before this match, Kazakhstan was in fourth place with nine points.

And it was the hosts who scored first. Maksym Samorodov opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the match. Although Northern Ireland had more possession in the first half and had more shots on goal, they never hit the target. Kazakhstan shot twice in the direction of the goal and scored with the first shot in the field.

In the second half, Northern Ireland continued to control the ball, and Kazakhstan was waiting for a counterattack. The guests made two attempts in the area, but they were unable to score.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Kazakhstan - Northern Ireland - 1:0

Goals: 1:0 - 27 Samorodov