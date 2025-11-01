"Karma is a b*tch" - Mario Balotelli on the sacking of Patrick Vieira

Controversial reaction from the Italian striker

Forward Mario Balotelli has once again found himself in the spotlight—this time because of his reaction to Patrick Vieira's dismissal from his post as Genoa's head coach. The French manager was let go today following a string of disappointing results in Serie A.

Details: Several months ago, Vieira made some scathing remarks about Balotelli in an interview, claiming that Mario was not suited for team sports and that working with him was extremely difficult. Those comments sparked a strong reaction and backlash from fans of the Italian forward.

Now, with Vieira out of a job, Balotelli couldn't resist a biting comment. On his Instagram, he posted a brief message:

"Karma — is a b*tch. God sees everything and gives everyone what they deserve." the Italian stated.

