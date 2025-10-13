ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "I spent about a month in Barcelona." - Mario Balotelli reveals how he almost joined Barcelona

"I spent about a month in Barcelona." - Mario Balotelli reveals how he almost joined Barcelona

Things could have turned out differently.
Football news Today, 14:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mario Balotelli of Genoa looks on during the Serie A match between Genoa Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

It all came down to money.

Details: The 35-year-old Italian striker Mario Balotelli shared a story from the time he was on the verge of becoming a full-fledged Barcelona player, but the deal fell through because the Blaugrana were unwilling to meet the financial demands:

"When I was 15, Barcelona reached out to me. I spent about a month there in Barcelona, but my club at the time asked for too much money.

I was just 15, and they weren't interested in spending that much on a young player. In the end, I signed with Inter.

During that month, I played alongside the likes of Bojan, Dos Santos, and Thiago Alcântara, but I never saw any of the first-team players. No, I didn't see them." Balotelli admitted.

Throughout his career, Balotelli has played for clubs such as Inter, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor, Sion, and Genoa.

Mario's last club was the Italian side Genoa, with his contract expiring this summer, making Balotelli a free agent.

Over the course of his career, Mario has made 501 appearances, scoring 210 goals and providing 42 assists.

