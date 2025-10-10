ES ES FR FR
Antoine Griezmann opens up about his relationship with Messi at Barcelona

The media exaggerated.
Football news Today, 14:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Antoine Griezmann spent several seasons at Barcelona, playing alongside Lionel Messi. The French forward has now spoken about his relationship with the Argentine star.

Details: According to Griezmann, during his time at the Catalan club, there were many rumors suggesting that Messi was unhappy with him. However, he has now denied these claims and revealed what really happened.

Quote: “When I was playing, the press said Messi was unhappy with me. He told me: ‘Antoine, relax. It’s just the media.’ On the pitch, he responded. He took penalties for me and celebrated my goals as if he had scored them himself,” Griezmann said.

Griezmann officially signed with Barcelona on June 12, 2019. He spent three seasons at the club before leaving in the summer of 2022.

Reminder: Antoine Griezmann scored Atlético’s third goal and his 200th for the club. It took the Frenchman 454 matches to reach this milestone.

