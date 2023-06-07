Kante will go to play for Ronaldo

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has still decided to leave the London club.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the French player has agreed a contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

The salary of the midfielder will be 100 million euros a year.

The deal is at the final stage and the last details have to be settled.

It should be noted that Kante will move to his new club as a free agent.