Kane revealed the real reason for moving to Bayern

England captain Harry Kane has revealed the real reason for his move to Bayern Munich. Let us remember that in the summer he moved to the German club from Tottenham.

There was a lot written online about Kane being after trophies, because in his career he had never won any tournaments.

The footballer himself said that for him trophies are not the most important goal

"It was important for me to play at the highest level to move forward and improve. If I want to be surrounded by the best strikers and players in the world, I need to be in the Champions League and fight for titles. Last season was good for me personally, but "Tottenham have struggled. It's time to take another step forward," Kane told The Guardian.

Let us remind you that Bayern paid over 100 million euros for the Englishman. His contract with the club runs until 2027.

In the current Bundesliga season, the English striker appeared on the field in three matches of the German championship, in which he scored three goals and made one assist.