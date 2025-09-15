RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 16, 2025

Football news Today, 06:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 16, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune will face off in Matchday 6 of the Betway Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch this clash.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs have made a strong start to the new season. The side remains unbeaten in the opening rounds, winning their first three matches, drawing 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns, and edging Golden Arrows 1-0 in their most recent outing. Chiefs sit on 13 points after five rounds.

Sekhukhune have also enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, matching Chiefs’ record across the first five fixtures. They won their opening three matches, drew 1-1 with AmaZulu, and then beat Durban City 2-0 in their last game. With 13 points and a superior goal difference of 8:1, Sekhukhune currently hold the edge over Chiefs in the standings.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: when and where will the match take place?

The Matchday 6 encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune will be played on Tuesday, September 16, kicking off at 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: where to watch the match online?

The Matchday 6 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

