Kaizer Chiefs to miss three starting players this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach Cedric Kaze has revealed three fresh injuries ahead of facing Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup first round qualifiers.

Due to fresh injuries, Amakhosi will be without left back Paseka Mako and midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, while Khanyisa Mayo has not been registered for the tournament.

“After the last game against Marumo, unfortunately, Mayo can’t feature, he’s not registered yet, the deadline passed before he arrived,” Kaze confirmed.

“As well, tomorrow we will be without Paseka Mako and Ndlovu. He suffered an injury in the last game," the Rwandan tactician concluded.

The game will kick off on Saturday at the FNB Stadium at 15:00.

