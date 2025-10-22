Kaizer Chiefs struggles continue

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Siwelele FC

Kaizer Chiefs suffered another disappointment after a goalless stalemate against Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro made his long-awaited debut, while fellow new signings Asanele Velebayi and Lebohang Maboe made the bench.

Despite the changes, Amakhosi still couldn’t find any openings to score.

They remain fourth on the log with 16 points from their nine matches, while Siwelele are still rooted second from bottom.

How Chiefs lined-up: Brandon Petersen, Aden McCarthy, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, Mduduzoi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Etiosa Ighodaro, Wandile Duba.

Substitutes: Bruce Bvuma, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Monyane, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Gaston Sirino, Asanele Velebayi, Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo.