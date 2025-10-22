ES ES FR FR
Pirates legend happy for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs progress good for SA football
Football news Today, 09:47
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Legendary former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa believes Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup promise is only a step forward for the local game.

The Glamour Boys are one match away from the tournament's group stages for the first time in 12 years. After grinding past Angola’s Kabuscorp 1-0 on aggregate in the opening round, Amakhosi held AS Simba to a goalless draw away in the Democratic Republic of Congo last weekend.

“Good to see Chiefs also becoming competitive,” De Sa told TheSouthAfrican’s Siseko Gwegwe.

“It is important. A good Kaizer Chiefs in South African football is vital.

“It just brings the whole standard up and makes it a whole lot more competitive as well. It is good to see that,” De Sa added.

