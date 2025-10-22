Former Chiefs players return to FNB

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC

Kaizer Chiefs welcome Siwelele FC to the FNB Stadium this evening for Betway Premiership action. The visitors will feature up to five former Amakhosi players.

After CAF exploits, the Glamour Boys are hungry for three points against Siwelele FC in the league.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs' latest injury list report

Wednesday night's 19:30 kickoff will also raise interest for the five former Amakhosi players in the visitors' dressing room: