Former Chiefs players return to FNB
Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC
Football news Today, 09:13Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs welcome Siwelele FC to the FNB Stadium this evening for Betway Premiership action. The visitors will feature up to five former Amakhosi players.
After CAF exploits, the Glamour Boys are hungry for three points against Siwelele FC in the league.
Wednesday night's 19:30 kickoff will also raise interest for the five former Amakhosi players in the visitors' dressing room:
- Samir Nurkovic - The 33-year-old Serbian left Naturena in 2022 after registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 78 appearances.
- Christian Saile - The 25-year-old left the Soweto giants for Siwelele FC in a January swap that sent Tashreeq Morris the opposite way.
- Tebogo Potsane - The 32-year-old winger parted ways with Amakhosi in August after zero goals and assists in 19 appearances.
- Samkelo Zwane - Loaned after only playing 13 times for Chiefs last season
- Happy Mashiane - Also loaned out after just nine appearances last term.