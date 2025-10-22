ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former Chiefs players return to FNB

Former Chiefs players return to FNB

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC
Football news Today, 09:13
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former Chiefs players return to FNB Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs welcome Siwelele FC to the FNB Stadium this evening for Betway Premiership action. The visitors will feature up to five former Amakhosi players.

After CAF exploits, the Glamour Boys are hungry for three points against Siwelele FC in the league.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs' latest injury list report

Wednesday night's 19:30 kickoff will also raise interest for the five former Amakhosi players in the visitors' dressing room:

  1. Samir Nurkovic - The 33-year-old Serbian left Naturena in 2022 after registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 78 appearances.
  2. Christian Saile - The 25-year-old left the Soweto giants for Siwelele FC in a January swap that sent Tashreeq Morris the opposite way.
  3. Tebogo Potsane - The 32-year-old winger parted ways with Amakhosi in August after zero goals and assists in 19 appearances.
  4. Samkelo Zwane - Loaned after only playing 13 times for Chiefs last season
  5. Happy Mashiane - Also loaned out after just nine appearances last term.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Pirates legend happy for Chiefs Football news Today, 09:47 Pirates legend happy for Chiefs
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 02:33 Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi enjoys a new role ex coach Nabi gave him
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Yesterday, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 03:59 Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players
Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates Football news Yesterday, 03:15 Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates
Related Tournament News
Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo Football news Today, 09:35 Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo
Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo Football news Today, 09:21 Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo
Picture by Stellenbosch FC. Football news Today, 03:29 Stave Barker believes his Stellenbosch FC team are on the up
Picture by Richards Bay FC Football news Yesterday, 14:05 Vusumuzi Vilakazi to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Yesterday, 13:39 Orlando Pirates not clear how long Relebohile Mofokeng will be out for
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock Football news Yesterday, 10:15 Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores