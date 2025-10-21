ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list

List of injured Kaizer Chiefs player
Football news Today, 10:25
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list kcofficial/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs battle Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership clash. Amakhosi's injury update has revealed a considerable list.

In an official statement, the club confirmed six players are still healing from various injuries.

“The medical team are currently managing a growing injury list, with George Matlou, Ethan Chislett, Paseka Mako, Bontle Molefe, Given Msimango, and Rushwin Dortley all sidelined," the club said.

Also read: Khanyisa Mayo previews Siwelele FC game

“Msimango and Dortley, in particular, have been out for extended periods, posing selection challenges for the technical team,” the statement added.

Wednesday's game against Siwelele FC will kick off at 19:30 at the FNB Stadium.


